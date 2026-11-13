AAP announces first list of candidates for Chandigarh MC elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its candidates for nine wards for the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections.

As per the list announced by Jarnail Singh, AAP in-charge for Chandigarh, and Vijay Pal Singh, president of the party’s Chandigarh unit, the candidates include Dildar Singh (Ward No. 1), Gurpreet Kaur Laddi (Ward No. 21), Anju Katyal (Ward No. 22), Omkar Singh Aulakh Sunny (Ward No. 23), Kuldeep Kumar (Ward No. 24), Radhika Dhingra (Ward No. 25), Ajit Singh Jind (Ward No. 27), Satnam Kaur (Ward No. 30) and Advocate Arun Prabha Khurcha (Ward No. 32).

The party has announced candidates for the wards from which its candidates were elected in the last election. Wives of two sitting councillors have also been included in the list after their respective wards were reserved for women candidates in the draw of lots held by the Election Commission, as per the Municipal Act.

Councillor Yogesh Dhingra was elected from Ward No. 25 in the last election, but this time the party has given the ticket to his wife, Radhika Dhingra. Similarly, Jasbir Singh Laddi was elected from Ward No. 21, but the party has now fielded his wife, Gurpreet Kaur Laddi, from the ward.

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Vijay Pal Singh, president of the AAP’s Chandigarh unit, said the candidates had been selected on the basis of an internal survey conducted by the party. He said they had received huge public support and all candidates were loyal to the party and had worked hard to strengthen it.