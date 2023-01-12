BJP, AAP announce candidates for Chandigarh mayor's election

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

The Chandigarh BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have announced mayoral candidates for the city MC polls to be held on January 17.

The BJP has fielded Anoop Gupta, Kanwarjit Rana and Harjeet Singh for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively

While the AAP has announced Jasbir Singh Laddi as the mayor candidate, Taruna Mehta senior deputy mayor candidate and Suman Sharma deputy mayor candidate, Congress councillors have decided not to file nominations for the posts.