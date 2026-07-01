AAP, BJP workers clash over SIR

A dispute between BJP and AAP workers over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kumbhra village escalated into a violent clash on Tuesday. Both sides levelled serious allegations against each other and lodged complaints with the police as well as the administration.

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State BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon visited the injured workers at the hospital. He demanded strict action by the administration, stating that this was clear hooliganism by AAP.

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The BJP district president, Sanjeev Vashisht, stated that his party workers, including district vice-president Hardeep Singh Baidwan, were present at the scene. An argument broke out with some members of AAP near a gurdwara, which escalated into a clash.

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The BJP alleged that Hardeep Singh Baidwan and Sunny were attacked by AAP workers. Baidwan was seriously injured in the attack.

The BJP leaders claimed that Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav was informed about the incident, following which the Mohali police were directed to investigate the matter. The party warned that if action was not taken, it would hold protests outside the offices of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the SSP.

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Meanwhile, AAP councillor Ravinder Bindra denied the allegations levelled by BJP leaders.