AAP burns Modi's effigy to protest Kejriwal's arrest

Chandigarh, March 24

AAP city unit today burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Faidan village to protest arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Area councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi said, “The Modi government has descended into dictatorship. Opposition leaders are being put in jail. All this is happening when the model code of conduct has been imposed in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha election.”

“In such a situation, leaders of the country’s main opposition party, Aam Aadmi Party, are being put in jail. The BJP government knows that it is only the Aam Aadmi Party that can give them competition in the entire country. Therefore, the party’s national convenor Kejriwal has been arrested,” he said.

“He said protests are taking place not only in Chandigarh, but also in the entire country in support of Kejriwal. This protests will intensify even more in the coming days. Once again the time has come when everyone will have to leave everything and take to the streets so that this country can be saved from dictatorial forces,” he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 following raids at his official residence in connection with a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

