AAP celebrates win in Jalandhar byelection

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) city unit today celebrated the party candidate Sushil Rinku’s victory in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection.

Party councillors and workers today danced to the beats of dhol. Party leaders Pradeep Chhabra, Prem Garg and Kaushal Singh, along with councillors Prem Lata, Anju Katyal, Kuldeep, Jaswinder Kaur and Suman Sharma and others celebrated the win.

Chhabra credited AAP national coordinator Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the victory.

“The bypoll result shows our welfare works in Punjab are hit among the masses. It will also have an impact on the Lok Sabha elections in this region next year. People have chosen AAP for its honest politics,” added Garg, former city AAP president.