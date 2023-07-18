AAP, Cong seek immediate relief for flood-hit in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 17

AAP and the Congress today sought compensation for people hit by recent floods.

Haryana AAP vice-president Chitra Sarwara said not only rainfall and overflowing of rivers, but the lack of preparedness was also responsible for the situation Ambala witnessed recently, and demanded immediate compensation for the affected people.

Speaking to mediapersons, she said, “We understand that it was a natural calamity, but lack of preparedness and entire focus on decorative development instead of real development was also responsible for the severe waterlogging. Local residents, traders, farmers and industrialists have suffered huge losses over the past few days as their goods and machines were destroyed by water and mud.”

“Sewage, garbage and drainage have been major issues of Ambala but not much attention has been paid to these issues over the years. We demand regular desilting of rivers and strengthening of the drainage system. The state government should announce a relief package for the industry and the residents who have suffered losses after getting a survey done,” she added.

Congress leader Rohit Jain submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Shaleen, seeking compensation for farmers, traders and local residents who suffered heavy losses due to recent floods. He said, “A number of houses suffered damage due to heavy rain and severe waterlogging. Even water supply in a large area is yet to be restored. The government should compensate every person and restore the water supply at the earliest.”

“Though water has receded from residential colonies, the sanitation was poor and the fear of waterborne and vector-borne diseases has gripped residents,” he added.

