AAP, Cong seek probe into ‘hurried’ passing of agenda in Chandigarh MC House

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress on Wednesday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and called for a probe into “hurried” passing of development agendas, including a Rs 227-crore proposal for replacement of water supply lines, in the Municipal Corporation (MC) House meeting.

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Earlier, some BJP councillors had also raised objections over passing of agendas in “such hurry and at last moment”.

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AAP’s Chandigarh unit president Vijaypal Singh, general secretary Omkar Singh Aulakh, spokesperson Yogesh Dhingra, core committee chairperson Prem Garg and former Mayor Kuldeep Kumar alleged the BJP confined a massive proposal worth Rs 227 crore to a two-page table agenda and placed it before the House at the very last minute. They said the agenda was neither circulated among councillors beforehand, nor were they given an opportunity to study it, seek expert opinions or examine the financial and technical aspects.

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The AAP alleged the BJP “rushed” the proposal through in order to “avoid” questions from the opposition parties and detailed deliberation.

Vikrant A Tanwar, state media in-charge, AAP, said a delegation of the party met MC Commissioner Amit Kumar and lodged protest over the Rs 227-crore proposal.

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In a memorandum, the delegation also highlighted serious violations of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, as extended to the Union Territory of Chandigarh, during the General House meeting.

The memorandum said any additional business can only be included through a supplementary list of business, which must be served on every councillor at least 48 hours before a meeting.

The delegation alleged these statutory provisions were not complied with.

AAP leaders said this was not the first such instance. They pointed out that proposals worth approximately Rs 190 crore had also been passed earlier with limited discussion.

Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky termed it the “Rs 227 crore table agenda scam”.

Lucky said the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria should order a high-level, independent and time-bound inquiry into the matter and immediately suspend the implementation of the Rs 227-crore proposal, pending investigation.

He demanded that the detailed project report (DPR), technical approvals, item-wise cost estimates, tendering process, financial sanctions and all related documents be made public so the citizens can know the truth.

Mayor seeks recasting of agenda

Mayor Saurabh Joshi has written to the MC Commissioner seeking the recasting of the agenda concerning the proposed Rs 227.7-crore project for replacing pipeline from water works in Kajauli to water works in Sector 39.

In the communication, he said that while examining the agenda, it was noticed that the estimated project cost of Rs 227.70 crore has been mentioned only in the body of the agenda and not in its subject or title despite the proposal involving a substantial financial commitment.

The Mayor requested the MC Commissioner to suitably recast the agenda and place it before the next meeting of the General House with an appropriately descriptive title indicating the estimated project cost, along with any other information considered necessary for facilitating informed deliberations.