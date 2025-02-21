AAP, Cong skip all-party MC meet ahead of discussion with Governor

Councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress were conspicuous by their absence at an all-party meeting called by BJP Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla a day before the scheduled meeting of the councillors with Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.

The meeting, held at the Municipal Corporation (MC) office, was convened to discuss the civic body’s fiscal health. The absence of the Opposition councillors has cast a shadow over their participation in tomorrow’s meeting with the Governor.

An AAP councillor stated that the party had decided to boycott the meeting as only the Mayor would present the demands before the Governor and they would not be given an opportunity to voice their concerns.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress president HS Lucky said the party councillors had communicated their suggestions during the General House meetings and to the MC officials. “Instead of reiterating them to the Mayor, we will give our suggestions directly to the Governor in tomorrow’s meeting,” said Lucky.

The Governor’s meeting comes at a critical juncture when the MC is grappling with a financial crisis, which has stalled development works across the city since May 2024. Despite repeated pleas for special grants, the UT Administrator declined additional funding, and urged the MC to focus on curbing expenses and enhancing revenue generation instead.

Since taking charge on January 30, Mayor Babla has met the Governor multiple times, seeking an urgent grant of Rs 170 crore to help the MC meet its liabilities. The Mayor said the Congress and AAP councillors’ absence has exposed their lack of interest in the development of the city.

Babla said the meeting was called to discuss key development issues. While she was sincerely working to take Chandigarh towards development and modernisation, the Opposition councillors are busy playing politics, she added.

“Does Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari also want the city’s development to stop? Is this what these councillors are taught — to neglect the progress of the city? Just like the people of Delhi have rejected their dictatorial behaviour, the residents of Chandigarh will do the same,” said the Mayor.

“The people of Chandigarh need leaders who are active, responsible and committed to development,” she said, adding that will the Congress and AAP continue to ignore their responsibilities, or will they finally put public interest above politics?

The public will remember who worked for Chandigarh’s progress and who turned their back during crucial moments, the Mayor said.