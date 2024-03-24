AAP considers law a joke: BJP

Chandigarh, March 23
BJP city unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra today came down heavily on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for raising a hue and cry when the law has taken its own course.
“You (Kejriwal) did not appear even after being summoned nine times by the ED. Then, if legal action is taken against you, you start making serious allegations against the BJP.
The Aam Aadmi Party considers the law a joke, but now Kejriwal saheb will have to stay in jail because the law is taking its own course,” Malhotra said in a statement.
