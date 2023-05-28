AAP councillor back in Cong fold

Chandigarh, May 27
AAP councillor Taruna Mehta and her husband Yadwinder Mehta today joined the Congress.
The couple earlier owed allegiance to the party, but joined AAP before the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections. Taruna won the election on AAP ticket.
Yadwinder is said to be close to Pardeep Chhabra, former city Congress president, who is now in AAP. Another AAP leader Harpreet Uppal also reportedly switched to the Congress. “It is a homecoming,” said Yadwinder.
With Taruna joining the Congress, the party’s tally in the MC House rose to seven. Now, AAP is left with 13 councillors, while the ruling BJP has 14 and the SAD one.
The three joined the Congress in presence of former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal and the party’s city unit president HS Lucky at Bansal’s residence.
Lucky welcomed them back in the party and said they would be given due respect in the Congress.
