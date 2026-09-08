AAP councillor Laddi booked for assaulting BJP youth wing leader

AAP councillor from ward number 21 Jasbir Laddi has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation after a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Mohit Yadav, was allegedly assaulted near Faidan village on Sunday evening.

In a complaint to the police, Mohit stated that he was on his way to attend a blood donation camp along with his associates when councillor Laddi arrived at the scene. He alleged that the councillor harboured a grudge against him since his appointment as the BJP mandal president.

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The two had a heated exchange before Laddi allegedly began hurling abuses at him, the complainant stated. Mohit further alleged that the councillor caught him by the collar, dragged him, snatched the BJP flag he was holding and threw it to the ground. Mohit said a video recorded by his friends captured the sequence of events.

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A case has been registered against Laddi at the Sector 31 police station. Officials said the video submitted by the complainant was being examined, along with CCTV footage from the area, to ascertain the sequence of events.

Refuting the allegations, Laddi claimed that Mohit and his associates were the ones who initiated the altercation and used abusive language, and that he only reacted to it. He said the sequence of events required an investigation.

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Laddi claimed that he had filed a complaint against four persons, including Mohit, and demanded that an impartial medical examination be conducted to determine whether he had sustained any injuries.

He said the dispute had no political angle to it, stressing that it was a matter between two individuals rather than a dispute between the AAP and the BJP.

The police confirmed that the councillor had also lodged a complaint against Mohit, though no FIR had been registered on it so far.

This isn’t councillor Laddi’s first brush with controversy. On June 4, 2024, following the declaration of Lok Sabha election results, he was accused of setting a BJP flag on fire and igniting explosives and firecrackers banned within city limits. Laddi had posted a video of the incident on social media and an FIR was subsequently registered against him.