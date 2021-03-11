AAP councillors write against Mohali Mayor

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, August 11

Six incumbent AAP councillors and two former councillors of the local Municipal Corporation have written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Local Government, complaining about a conflict of interest with respect to Mayor and F&CC chairman Amarjit Singh Sidhu, who is also a member of a society, which has been awarded development work.

In their complaint, the councillors have stated that Sidhu, as Mayor and F&CC chairman, “is allotting work to The Amritpreet Cooperative L/C Society Limited, in which he himself is a member and beneficiary… while exercising the functions of a Mayor, is, in fact, allotting the public works at the cost of the public exchequer to his own society in order to fraudulently mint money from the Municipal Corporation.”

In the past one year, the society has been issued several work orders worth lakhs related to paver blocks, tiles, kerbs, channels, parks and footpaths in separate wards. “The payment has already been made,” said sources.

The society, headed by Karnail Singh, was registered on December 29, 2009, while Sidhu was elected Mayor on April 12, 2021.

The complaint further states “Sidhu as the Mayor and F&CC chairman has on purpose awarded work to the society, of which he is a member and has direct interest, without disclosing the fact of his indulgence in the society and has accordingly violated Section 13 of the Municipal Corporation Act.”

According to information, Sidhu is registered as the 12th member of the society with its address at a house in Phase 6, Mohali.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said, “I will check tomorrow and only then will I be able to say anything on it.”

The six AAP councillors, Ravinder Singh (Ward No. 26), Karamjit Kaur (Ward No. 39), Aruna Sharma (Ward No.35), Sarabjeet Singh (Ward No. 38), Gurmeet Kaur (Ward No. 50), Sukhdev Singh Patwari (Ward No. 34); and two former councillors, Rajinder Prashad and Phool Raj Singh, have signed the letter. Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi, who is also on the F&CC, said, “A work is allotted through a tendering process and the lowest bidder gets the contract. It is not done at the whims and fancies of one person.”