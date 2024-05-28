AAP failed to give Rs 1K to women: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 27

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today toured the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency to campaign for the BJP candidate, Dr Subhash Sharma.

Addressing various gatherings in Balachaur and its surrounding areas, Dhami appealed to the voters to not repeat the mistake of casting their votes in favour of AAP the way they did during the 2022 Assembly elections.

“Bhagwant Mann-led government has not fulfilled the promises made by the party before elections. All the women above 18 years of age have so far not been given a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000. Further, there has been a spurt in the incidents of heinous crimes like murder, extortion and kidnapping,” Dhami added.

Having a dig at the Congress, Sharma said the previous party MP from Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari, never paid heed to the development of the constituency. “For five years, the constituency remained in utter neglect, but the Tewari was least bothered. His only aim was to grab the MP’s seat and enjoy power,” he said.

Dhami announced the setting up of a Central University in Ropar, which would serve as a research centre, and revival of ancient musical instruments, artefacts and Punjabi literature.

He also addressed gatherings in Nawanshahr, Mohali and Nayagaon.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Mohali on May 28. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign at Dasehra ground, Kurali, on May 28.

