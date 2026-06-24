AAP gen secy seeks modern dog shelter for Mohali

AAP general secretary and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chairman Sunny Singh Ahluwalia has written to Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh regarding growing stray dog menace in the state.

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“The growing population of stray dogs and the increasing incidents of dog bites require coordinated efforts from local authorities and the general public,” said Ahluwalia in his letter. Ahluwalia urged the government to undertake large-scale sterilisation programmes, ensure comprehensive anti-rabies vaccination drives and make the registration of pet dogs mandatory in order to effectively control stray population. He emphasised that these measures were essential for ensuring public safety.

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Additionally, Ahluwalia called for the establishment of a modern dog shelter and care centre (Dog Pool House) in Mohali for the care, treatment, vaccination, sterilisation and rehabilitation of stray and abandoned dogs. “Such a facility would help address the issue in a humane and scientific manner while ensuring public safety,” he added.

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He further said Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh had assured him of his personal attention to the matter. Ahluwalia stressed the need for greater awareness to prevent dog-bite incidents. “Citizens should avoid provoking, throwing stones at or attempting to chase away stray dogs,” he added.