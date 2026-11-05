AAP gheraoes Cong Bhawan over assault on Dalit leader

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday gheraoed Congress Bhawan over the alleged assault and humiliation of senior Dalit Congress leader Ranjit Singh Tarkhan Majra by party colleague Barinder Singh Dhillon.

Raising slogans of “Dalit Virodhi Congress Murdabad” and “Sikh Virodhi Congress Murdabad”, AAP leaders and volunteers demanded justice for Tarkhan Majra and strict action against those responsible. When protesters sought accountability from Rahul Gandhi, who was in Punjab for his ‘Insaf Rally’, the Chandigarh Police used water cannons and force against them before detaining several leaders and taking them to Sector 17 Police Station.

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Addressing the protesters, AAP Chamkaur Sahib halka in-charge Jasvir Singh Garhi said the police action was not merely an attack on AAP workers but an attack on every Dalit. “Every baton that landed on a protester today struck the chest of the Dalit community. People will give a fitting answer to both the BJP and the Congress in the 2027 elections. Rahul Gandhi must explain why Sikhs were killed when his father Rajiv Gandhi justified the 1984 violence by saying that when a big tree falls, the earth shakes. His so-called Insaf Rally rings hollow when his own party cannot deliver justice to a Dalit worker.”

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Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the Congress had consistently used Dalits as a vote bank while denying them dignity, rights and justice.

Referring to Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa’s derogatory use of the word “material” for Dalit MLAs in the Assembly and Raja “Warring’s remarks about former Union Home Minister Buta Singh, the Cabinet Minister said such language reflected Congress’s deeply entrenched mindset,” he added.

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Referring to the recent incident, the leader said Tarkhan Majra was slapped, threatened and humiliated in front of his son despite having served the Congress for four decades. Demanding strict action, he called upon the Congress to expel Barinder Singh Dhillon and ensure registration of a case against him under the SC/ST Act.

AAP MLAs Ishank Chabbewal and Rajnish Dahiya said the humiliation of a loyal Congress worker in front of his son was deeply shameful. Referring to Tarkhan Majra’s emotional video seeking justice, they questioned why Dalit Congress leaders were participating in Rahul Gandhi’s rally instead of first standing up for their own colleague.

They asserted that the use of water cannons, force and detentions would not deter the AAP from raising its voice against injustice.