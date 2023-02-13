AAP holds protest in Chandigarh over Adani row

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

Punjab and Chandigarh units of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today protested against the Modi-government and Gautam Adani over the Adani row, in front of the BJP office in Sector 37 here.

Cops use a water cannon on protesting AAP workers in Chandigarh on Sunday. PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

AAP MLAs, councillors, leaders and workers took part in the protest. They demanded that the Central Government should constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) as soon as possible to conduct a fair investigation into the entire ‘scam’, or face protests.

“The Modi government actively supported Adani in every wrongdoing and deceived the countrymen. If the arbitrariness of Modi and Adani is not stopped now, our country may have to face a big economic crisis in the coming times,” alleged AAP in a press statement.

The protesters marched towards the BJP office shouting slogans against the Modi government and Adani. The police installed barricades on their way to stop their march. Water cannons were also used during the protest. AAP claimed that its workers were injured in the police action and were taken to the hospital.

According to the party, AAP youth leader Parminder Goldy’s hand was fractured and plastered. Senior leaders Harcharan Barshat, Parminder Singh Goldy, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, Prem Garg from Chandigarh, Prabhjot Kaur from Mohali, Gurvinder Mittal and others were taken away by the Chandigarh Police. However, they were released later.