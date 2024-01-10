AAP leader joins BJP ahead of Chandigarh mayoral polls

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and municipal councillor Lakhbir Singh Billu today joined the city BJP ahead of Chandigarh mayoral polls.

Now, the BJP has 16 votes (15 councillors and one ex-officio member, ie MP), AAP 12, the Congress seven and the SAD one in the MC House.

Polls for the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor are expected to be held in a week’s time.

Lakhbir Singh Billu is the third councillor from other parties to join the BJP in the current MC term. Earlier, the Congress councillors Devinder Singh Babla and Gurcharan Singh had joined the ruling party.

