AAP leader Heera Lal Kundra joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

AAP leader Heera Lal Kundra joined the BJP today. Kundra has contested the corporation election from ward number 24. Mandal general secretary of AAP Mukesh Kundra too has joined the BJP. Along with these leaders, a large number of workers also joined the saffron party.

Kundra said the thinking of AAP leaders was very narrow and he was feeling suffocated in such an environment.

