AAP leader writes to Purohit over Chief Fire Officer's post

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Councillor of Ward No. 25 Yogesh Dhingra has written an open letter to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit regarding the charge of Chief Fire Officer (CFO) being given to a non-technical officer.

According to the letter, the safety of people of Chandigarh was at risk as the charge of the Chief Fire Officer had been with non-technical officers for the past 18 years.

“It is a really serious subject as it directly leads to the safety of life and property of people of Chandigarh. Everybody knows that a non-technical officer would be unable to supervise the fire and emergency wing because of no practical experience,” he wrote.

“This issue is related to larger public interest. It should be dealt with on a priority basis so that the people feel safe,” he added.

The leader further requested the Administrator to immediately make changes and give the technical post of the CFO to the senior-most officer. He had also raised the matter in the Municipal Corporation House meeting earlier where he was told that it was an administrative matter.

