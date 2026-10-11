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Home / Chandigarh / AAP leaders march to DC office over ‘vote chori’

AAP leaders march to DC office over ‘vote chori’

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Police catch hold of protesting AAP workers at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a protest march on Saturday from Neelam Plaza in Sector 17 to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and claims of “vote theft”.

Led by city unit president Vijaypal Singh, the march was attended by Core Committee chairman Prem Garg, Municipal Corporation councillors, senior party office-bearers and a large number of party workers.

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Raising slogans, the protesters questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Vijaypal said free and fair elections were the foundation of democracy. Complaints regarding the deletion of names from electoral rolls and other discrepancies should be investigated impartially to ensure that no eligible citizen was deprived of the right to vote, he added.

Prem Garg said the Election Commission should resolve complaints related to electoral rolls within a stipulated timeframe.

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Councillors Hardeep Singh, Anju Katyal, Kuldeep Kumar, Yogesh Dhingra and Jasvir Singh Laddi stressed the need to protect voters’ rights and called for immediate action on complaints.

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