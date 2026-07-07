AAP manages to elect Banur MC president in third attempt

Amid high drama and sloganeering against the AAP government, six councillors and Rajpura MLA Neena Mittal finally managed to elect Baljit Singh and Lakhwinder Singh Lakhi Sandhu as president and vice-president of the Banur Municipal Council, respectively, today.

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However, the development exposed factionalism within the party. Four AAP and three Congress councillors alleged that they were not allowed to enter the election room for voting. They also accused the police of pushing them. Showing a bruise on his lip, AAP councillor and presidential contender Harjot Singh Bajwa accused the police of beating him up.

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Congress councillor Preeti Walia alleged that women members were locked up in a room after being pushed and shoved. Despite winning 10 seats in the 13-member House, AAP had a tough time in installing its president and vice-president in the civic body as it had failed twice earlier. Factionalism came to the fore as there were two contenders for the post of president from the ruling party.

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The Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier directed to complete the election process within 10 days. Since the morning, personnel from various police stations in Patiala district had converted the area around the Municipal Council office into a “cantonment”. Barricades were put up at various places on the MC road. The police did not allow anyone to come near to even the outer gate of the Municipal Council.

Seven councillors, including four from AAP and two from Congress, who were not allowed to enter the polling booth, raised slogans against MLA Neena Mittal and police.

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Harjot Singh Bajwa and Preeti Walia alleged that the election was a farce as majority councillors were kept out of the election process. They said they will also challenge it in court.

Meanwhile, MLA Neena Mittal congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and welcomed them with garlands.

Denying the allegations, DSP Banur Sukhdev Singh said the AAP rebels and Congress councillors had created a ruckus, due to which the police had to intervene.

Former Congress MLA from Rajpura Hardial Singh Kamboj also reached the spot and said the ruling party had rigged the elections in Rajpura earlier and in Banur today.