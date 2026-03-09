AAP MLA slams Punjab Govt over waste management in Mohali

Ruling AAP’s Mohali legislator Kuwlant Singh on Sunday took on his government over the absence of solid waste dumping and processing site in the city.

Flagging the Punjab Government's failure to develop the site on 50 acres at Samgauli village in Dera Bassi, the MLA sought reply from Local Bodies Minister Sanjeev Arora over it.

The MLA said it was said that on one hand the government was holding an investors’ summit in Mohali, on the other, the city does not have its own garbage management site.

Replying to the query, Arora said the government was in possession of 39 acres as 11 acres was under litigation. The minister said the tender allotted to GAIL and HPCL could not be materialise, and it had to be cancelled. Arora assured the MLA that the work on the project would start soon.

The MLA also highlighted the failure on part of GMADA to take action against hospitals in Mohali that have failed to ensure adequate parking for vehicles. He said the basements in the hospitals were being used for commercial activity.