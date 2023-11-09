AAP names 12 coordinators to boost city unit

Chandigarh, November 8
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday appointed 12 coordinators to strengthen the party in the city.
Those named are Parminder Goldy, Govinder Mittal, Amit Jain, Subhash Sharma, Karamjit Chauhan, Navdeep Tony, Ashok Sirswal, Gaurav Arora, Dharminder Lamba, Raman Chandi, Ravinder Singh and Harpreet Kahlon.
SS Ahluwalia, party’s co-incharge of UT, and Chairman, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said the newly-appointed coordinators would make an important contribution in taking people-friendly policies of AAP to every household in the city.
Ahluwalia alleged the city residents were fed up with the traditional parties which had always worked for their own benefit. No attention was ever paid to even the basic needs and facilities of the common man, he alleged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF personnel injured in unprovoked firing by Pak rangers along IB in Jammu
The firing targeting Border Outposts in the district is the ...
Militant killed in encounter in Shopian
Security forces personnel launch a cordon-and-search operati...
Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to recommend Mahua Moitra's expulsion
The committee is meeting later on Thursday to adopt its draf...
Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies
Varun Raj Pucha, a computer science student at Valparaiso Un...
Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 420 at 8 am on Thursd...