AAP names 12 coordinators to boost city unit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday appointed 12 coordinators to strengthen the party in the city.

Those named are Parminder Goldy, Govinder Mittal, Amit Jain, Subhash Sharma, Karamjit Chauhan, Navdeep Tony, Ashok Sirswal, Gaurav Arora, Dharminder Lamba, Raman Chandi, Ravinder Singh and Harpreet Kahlon.

SS Ahluwalia, party’s co-incharge of UT, and Chairman, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said the newly-appointed coordinators would make an important contribution in taking people-friendly policies of AAP to every household in the city.

Ahluwalia alleged the city residents were fed up with the traditional parties which had always worked for their own benefit. No attention was ever paid to even the basic needs and facilities of the common man, he alleged.

