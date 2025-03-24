AAP neglecting Mohali’s development: Balbir Sidhu

Former Punjab Health Minister and Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu held a meeting with the local residents in Phase 6, Mohali, and discussed many important issues related to the district with them while also listening to their problems.

Talking about key projects related to Mohali, Sidhu said, “No new project has been launched by the government for the development of Mohali in the last three years.”

Taking a dig at the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, he said, “The people of Punjab are fed up with the current Bhagwant Mann government because the AAP government has failed to deliver on its promises.”