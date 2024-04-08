AAP protests Delhi CM’s arrest, accuses BJP of muzzling dissent

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

The city unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today organised a daylong fast in front of Neelam Cinema in Sector 17 in protest against the arrest of its national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The protest was led by Dr SS Ahluwalia, AAP co-incharge, Chandigarh. A number of party councillors and other senior leaders along with volunteers took part in the protest. A delegation of Sector 23 Market Association also supported it.

Political vendetta The BJP has created an atmosphere of fear in the country. Leaders of opposition parties are being implicated in false cases by central probe agencies and put in jail. Dr SS Ahluwalia, AAP leader

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar said, “The BJP is trying to change the Constitution. The truth of the ‘murder of democracy’ by the BJP in the city Mayor elections has come out in front of everyone. Putting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail without any evidence is another such example. The people of the country will never forgive the BJP for this. They will give an answer to the party in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Dr Ahluwalia alleged, “The BJP has created an atmosphere of fear in the country. Leaders of opposition parties are being implicated in false cases by central probe agencies and put in jail. The truth of the ‘fake liquor scam’ in Delhi has recently come to light with the bail being granted to senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, as the ED could not prove anything in the court by keeping him in jail for six months, due to which the Supreme Court granted him bail.”

City Congress president HS Lucky also reached the venue and supported the protest. Addressing the gathering, he alleged the BJP through ED had put Kejriwal behind bars due to the fear of growing popularity of the INDIA bloc.

In Mohali, AAP leaders observed hunger strike at Phase 3B2 market. The protesting leaders alleged that the central agencies were acting like political weapons of the BJP. Mohali district secretary Subhash Sharma, Govinder Mittal, Advocate Amardeep Kaur, Anu Babbar, Rehmat Juneja, Prabhjot, Mandeep, Akbinder Gosal and Amit Jani, among other AAP leaders, participated in the hunger strike.

