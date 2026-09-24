AAP questions suspension of councillor Yogesh Dhingra

Aam Aadmi Party Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh has accused the BJP of weakening democratic institutions and acting against elected representatives who raise questions instead of addressing allegations concerning corruption and financial irregularities.

Jarnail was addressing a press conference at the party office in Sector 39 on Wednesday. Councillor Yogesh Dhingra, Chandigarh state president Vijaypal Singh and former Mayor Kuldeep Dhalor were also present on the occasion.

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Jarnail said that Dhingra had raised allegations concerning corruption in the Municipal Corporation General House and had sought an inquiry into the matter, including that related to an alleged audio recording. He said that suspending the councillor who raised such questions, questions transparency and accountability.

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Jarnail asked the BJP, “Under which rule was action taken against Yogesh Dhingra? Should a complaint concerning corruption be investigated or should the person raising the complaint be suspended from the House?” He also referred to the Chandigarh mayoral election held on January 30, 2024, when he alleged tampering with ballot papers had been done.

The Supreme Court had issued show-cause notice to Anil Masih regarding initiation of proceedings in relation to conduct of the nominated councillor. Jarnail asked, “What action has been taken against Masih in the matter in which the Supreme Court had made these findings?”

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He said AAP had submitted a complaint to the Chandigarh DGP and would continue to seek action based on the available legal and judicial record. He said that AAP would move the Supreme Court for an early hearing in the case against Masih.

Dhingra alleged that instead of investigating the allegations raised by AAP, action was taken against those who had brought the issues to the fore. During the press conference, AAP launched a “report card of BJP’s alleged scams”.

AAP leaders said the party would take these issues to every household in Chandigarh in the coming days.