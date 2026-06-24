AAP secures three key positions in Bassi Pathana MC

The ruling AAP secured complete control of the Bassi Pathana Municipal Council by winning all three top positions during the council’s election meeting on Tuesday.

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Raj Kumar Puri was unanimously elected president of the MC, while Ravinder Kaur was chosen as senior vice-president and Bindu Rani as vice-president. The elections were conducted under the supervision of SDM Deepjyot Kaur, who served as the Returning Officer. Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy was also present on the occasion.

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Congratulating the newly elected office-bearers, MLA Happy assured them that there would be no shortage of funds for development works.