AAP seeks early mayoral elections

Chandigarh, January 4

Alleging that the BJP is trying to disrupt the Mayoral elections, a delegation of the city unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today handed over a letter to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh, demanding early polls.

The delegation, led by Dr SS Ahluwalia, chairman, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and co-in-charge, city AAP, stated that the election should have been held on January 1 as per notification, but the UT Administration was yet to issue the date of elections.

The delegation, which included all party councillors, alleged, “The BJP is trying to disrupt the elections. For the past few years, the ruling BJP has been postponing the date of mayoral elections as per its convenience and trying to tamper with the election results.”

Dr Ahluwalia said keeping in mind the overall development of the city, it was very important to conduct the elections on time.

He alleged, “By postponing the date of elections, the BJP is also hindering the development of the city and injustice is being done to the common people.”

The delegation stated that the election should be fair and there should be no injustice to the reserved class for whom the top mayoral seat was reserved this year.

