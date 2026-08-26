DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / AAP seeks high-level probe into Chandigarh MC ‘scams’, to approach Kataria

AAP seeks high-level probe into Chandigarh MC ‘scams’, to approach Kataria

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:49 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

AAP chief spokesperson and councillor Yogesh Dhingra on Tuesday said the party would submit a memorandum to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to seek a high-level and independent probe into alleged corruption in the local MC.

Advertisement

He said the party would also demand that relevant records, tender documents, payment records, recruitment processes, project files and financial transactions be brought within the scope of the investigation.

Advertisement

Addressing reporters at the party office here, Dhingra claimed that nearly 20 major scams had come to light in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation under BJP rule.

Advertisement

“Instead of taking effective action, attempts have been made to provide political protection to those responsible,” Dhingra said.

He alleged that a system of distributing “commission” among councillors for getting agenda items passed during the MC House meetings was operating, with allegations surfacing about the involvement of at least five councillors.

Advertisement

He alleged that a contractor recently had an altercation with some individuals at a market over the “payment of the commission”.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts