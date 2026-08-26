AAP seeks high-level probe into Chandigarh MC ‘scams’, to approach Kataria

AAP chief spokesperson and councillor Yogesh Dhingra on Tuesday said the party would submit a memorandum to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to seek a high-level and independent probe into alleged corruption in the local MC.

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He said the party would also demand that relevant records, tender documents, payment records, recruitment processes, project files and financial transactions be brought within the scope of the investigation.

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Addressing reporters at the party office here, Dhingra claimed that nearly 20 major scams had come to light in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation under BJP rule.

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“Instead of taking effective action, attempts have been made to provide political protection to those responsible,” Dhingra said.

He alleged that a system of distributing “commission” among councillors for getting agenda items passed during the MC House meetings was operating, with allegations surfacing about the involvement of at least five councillors.

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He alleged that a contractor recently had an altercation with some individuals at a market over the “payment of the commission”.