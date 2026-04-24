icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / AAP seeks probe into Rs 200 crore spent on clearing legacy waste

AAP seeks probe into Rs 200 crore spent on clearing legacy waste

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:18 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image
Advertisement

The city unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded an inquiry into an expenditure of over Rs 200 crore on the removal of garbage from the dumping ground at Dadumajra.

Advertisement

The party has also demanded an inquiry into alleged 96 MT of unprocessed garbage as pointed out by amicus curiae (friend of the court) in a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal recently.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, former Mayor Kuldeep Kumar and councillors Hardeep Singh and Yogesh Dhingra alleged that the claims of the Municipal Corporation (MC) on the removal of garbage from the dumping ground were false. They claimed that the garbage was not lifted from the dumping ground but spread over the entire area so that there were no huge heaps. Since the garbage was still lying at the site, it was causing problems to Dadumajra residents.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts