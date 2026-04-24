AAP seeks probe into Rs 200 crore spent on clearing legacy waste

The city unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded an inquiry into an expenditure of over Rs 200 crore on the removal of garbage from the dumping ground at Dadumajra.

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The party has also demanded an inquiry into alleged 96 MT of unprocessed garbage as pointed out by amicus curiae (friend of the court) in a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal recently.

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Addressing a press conference on Thursday, former Mayor Kuldeep Kumar and councillors Hardeep Singh and Yogesh Dhingra alleged that the claims of the Municipal Corporation (MC) on the removal of garbage from the dumping ground were false. They claimed that the garbage was not lifted from the dumping ground but spread over the entire area so that there were no huge heaps. Since the garbage was still lying at the site, it was causing problems to Dadumajra residents.