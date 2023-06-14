AAP seeks special Chandigarh MC House meeting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

Councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party today met Mayor Anup Gupta and submitted to him a letter signed by them. They have requested that a special House meeting of MC be called under Section 55 (2) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976 (as extended to Chandigarh), to reconsider the agenda of garbage processing plant at Dadu Majra.

The letter says the decision to establish the said plant was made erroneously, with the unreasonable and unwarranted expulsion of all Opposition councillors after an argument with a councillor.

It further read, “We are deeply troubled by the history of the previous similar plants that have failed, causing severe health issues to residents, such as skin diseases, respiratory problems and even deaths. Reports confirm these diseases are directly linked to the toxicity present in the soil, water and air due to the accumulation of unattended garbage in the area.”

“There are alternative solutions available, which have been successfully implemented in other cities like Indore, as well as proposals from expert scientists working for the government. These methods can effectively address the garbage problem without incurring exorbitant costs and ensure accountability,” it added.

Prem Garg, leader of the party, said the meeting called by the Administrator was just an eyewash. Instead of discussing the issue, it was called to inform that the administration was going ahead with setting up of the plant.