AAP slams Centre's ESZ push for Sukhna sanctuary

AAP slams Centre’s ESZ push for Sukhna sanctuary

article_Author
Tribune News Service
chandigarh, Updated At : 03:24 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
file photo
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (ESZ Division), New Delhi, has reiterated its request to Punjab to expand the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) to at least 1 km, infuriating local AAP leaders.

In a December 3 letter, the ministry cited the Punjab and Haryana High Court order, seeking clarifications on Punjab’s ESZ proposal for the sanctuary’s Punjab side.

The Supreme Court, on April 16, mandated finalisation within three months.

AAP leaders questioned the logic of consultations with Haryana and Chandigarh when only Punjab land is affected. Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann noted Punjab proposed a 100 m periphery and approached the Supreme Court. “Sending such notices and pressuring people, ignoring court orders and state views, is condemnable. At least one lakh households in Nayagaon and Kansal face impacts on land and livelihoods,” Mann said. She challenged local BJP leaders to raise this with the Centre.

