AAP slams Chandigarh over power dept losses

Chandigarh, May 17

Aam Aadmi Party councillor (Ward No. 25) and former Leader of the Opposition Yogesh Dhingra has slammed the UT Administration over the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the Electricity Department that mentions a loss of Rs 60 crore.

Dhingra alleged that it was a planned move of officers because the administration wanted to privatise the department. He said he didn’t know the reason why the department, which was already in profit, being given to a private player.

He said while the department had a surplus of 200 megawatt, city areas continued to witness power cuts. Residents’ calls to the department were not answered, which showed it was a part of the planning to privatise the department.