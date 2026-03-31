AAP slams Cong over abrupt cancellation of Budget session

The general and Budget meeting of the Municipal Council Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib was abruptly cancelled on Monday after the scheduled time had passed, sparking a political dispute between councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, with concerns raised over the effect on ongoing and proposed development works.

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According to the agenda issued on March 27, the meeting was set for 11 am, followed by the Budget session at 11:30 am. However, despite AAP councillors Asha Rani, Harvinder Kaur and Devinder Kaur arriving at the council office ahead of time, neither the council president nor other Congress councillors attended.

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The AAP councillors stated that they were informed around 11:15 am that the meeting had been cancelled for “administrative reasons”. They voiced strong resentment, arguing that several key proposals concerning the city’s development were due to be discussed and approved in the budget session. They further noted that the council’s tenure ends on April 19, 2026, making it essential to pass pending development proposals without delay. “The cancellation of the meeting will directly affect development works in the city,” they said.

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The councillors also alleged procedural lapses, claiming that the cancellation notice was posted on the notice board only around 12:30 pm, well after the scheduled meeting time. They accused the Congress of deliberately stalling proceedings, insisting the move was politically motivated and intended to obstruct development initiatives. They alleged that political differences were being placed above public welfare, thereby delaying crucial civic projects.

Municipal Council president Ashok Sood denied any political motive behind the decision. He maintained that the meeting was cancelled solely for administrative reasons and said the office had been informed of the cancellation at 11:15 am.