AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh, March 22

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) local unit today held a protest in Sector 50 here against the ED in view of Delhi CM and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest.

The Chandigarh Police used water cannons on the protesters and also carried out baton charge, due to which many AAP leaders and volunteers suffered injuries. After this, AAP leaders, including councillors and volunteers, were taken to Sector 26 and Sector 39 police stations.

The protest was led by SS Ahluwalia, chairman, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and co-in-charge of AAP Chandigarh. Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, councillors Prem Lata, Jasvir Singh Ladi, Manowar, Jaswinder Kaur, Anju Katyal, Ram Chandra Yadav, Damanpreet Singh, Yogesh Dhingra, Neha Musawat, Poonam Kumari and hundreds of other supporters participated in the protest raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ED.

Delhi CM arrested for graft, not welfare: BJP

Chandigarh: BJP city unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the ED because of his dark deeds and not for the people’s welfare.

He said frightened face of Kejriwal, who used to say that he was not afraid of going to jail, was seen in the media.

Malhotra said Kejriwal had said at AAP National Executive meeting and 12th National Council held in January that he would have to go to jail for the public good that means he knew that he was involved in corruption. “His arrest was inevitable, but the AAP had started making noise even before the arrest took place,” Malhotra said. The BJP leader said Kejriwal has linked his corruption to the welfare of the people. —TNS

