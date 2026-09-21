AAP steps up membership drive in Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today held a membership drive across the city, with residents and workers of other political parties joining its ranks.

Senior party leaders welcomed the new members and formally inducted them by presenting AAP stoles.

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Chandigarh AAP president Vijaypal Singh, women wing president Sukhraj Kaur Sandhu and general secretary Sunny Aulakh among others were present on the occasion.

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Party leaders said residents were troubled by what they described as the BJP government’s policies, including rising taxes and arbitrary billing. They also alleged that the Congress was embroiled in internal factionalism.

The leaders said the AAP continued to raise issues concerning ordinary people and fight for their rights.

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The newly inducted members said they would work to take the party’s ideology and issues concerning public welfare to every household and strengthen the organisation.