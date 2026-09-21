DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / AAP steps up membership drive in Chandigarh

AAP steps up membership drive in Chandigarh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today held a membership drive across the city, with residents and workers of other political parties joining its ranks.

Senior party leaders welcomed the new members and formally inducted them by presenting AAP stoles.

Advertisement

Chandigarh AAP president Vijaypal Singh, women wing president Sukhraj Kaur Sandhu and general secretary Sunny Aulakh among others were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Party leaders said residents were troubled by what they described as the BJP government’s policies, including rising taxes and arbitrary billing. They also alleged that the Congress was embroiled in internal factionalism.

The leaders said the AAP continued to raise issues concerning ordinary people and fight for their rights.

Advertisement

The newly inducted members said they would work to take the party’s ideology and issues concerning public welfare to every household and strengthen the organisation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts