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Home / Chandigarh / AAP submits complaint to DGP over 2024 Chandigarh mayoral poll 'irregularities'

AAP submits complaint to DGP over 2024 Chandigarh mayoral poll 'irregularities'

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:46 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The local unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) submitted a formal complaint to the Chandigarh Director General of Police, seeking action over the alleged ballot tampering and other irregularities that took place during the mayoral election on January 30, 2024.

A delegation led by party president Vijaypal Singh sought the registration of an FIR against the then presiding officer, Anil Masih, and called for an independent investigation. The delegation included core committee chairman Prem Garg, general secretary Onkar Singh Aulakh, leader of opposition Hardeep Singh Buterla and chief spokesperson Yogesh Dhingra.

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According to the complaint, eight ballots cast in favour of Kuldeep Kumar, the joint candidate of the AAP and the Congress, were declared invalid during the counting process on January 30, 2024, leading to the victory of the BJP candidate.

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The outcome was subsequently challenged in court and the matter reached the Supreme Court. The AAP said a criminal investigation was required into the deliberate marking of ballots and procedural misconduct during counting.

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