AAP takes out march hailing students’ ‘win’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday took out a march in Mohali’s Mataur, terming Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation a victory of democracy.

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Party leaders said the victory was the result of the long struggle of the youth of the country. They said scandals like paper leaks had played with the future of lakhs of students.

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During the march, party workers raised slogans in favour of the youth and termed development a victory of democracy and people’s power.

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Congress takes out candlelight march

In solidarity with the student who had protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, a candlelight march was held in Dera Bassi. It was organized under the leadership of Congress leader Amit Bawa Saini. Hundreds of party workers joined the demonstration to demand accountability from the BJP-led Centre.