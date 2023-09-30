AAP to give Rs 1,000 a month for women soon, says minister

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 29

The AAP government in the state will soon fulfill the party’s poll promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women in the state.

This was stated by Dr Baljit Kaur, Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development, while talking to the mediapersons here today. She was in the town to preside over the concluding function of national nutrition month celebrations at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College.

She said from October 3, the state government would organise special camps for senior citizens at the district level in which free medicines and spectacles would be distributed, as well as free operations for various diseases would be performed as per need.

Addressing the gathering, she appreciated anganwadi workers and said they played an important role in creating a healthy society as they ensured children were provided with nutritious food and protection from diseases. She said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann laid great emphasis on women empowerment and for the first time in the history of Punjab, 5,000 anganwadi workers and helpers were recruited on the basis of merit.

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, Bassi Pathana legislator Rupinder Singh Happy, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill and SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal also addressed.

