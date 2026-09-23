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Home / Chandigarh / AAP to move Supreme Court for early hearing on Anil Masih case

AAP to move Supreme Court for early hearing on Anil Masih case

Chandigarh AAP in-charge Jarnail Singh alleges nominated councillor has not been suspended over alleged ballot tampering in 2024 mayoral poll

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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AAP Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh. Tribune file
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The AAP will move the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing in the case against nominated councillor Anil Masih, alleging that he has not been suspended from the Municipal Corporation House despite allegedly indulging in “vote theft” by tampering with ballot papers during the 2024 Mayoral election, AAP Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh said on Wednesday.

He said a separate petition would also be filed in the apex court seeking exemplary punishment for Masih to “save democracy”.

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Jarnail Singh said even the Chandigarh Police had not taken any action against Masih on the complaint filed by the AAP.

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He also alleged that the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation suspended AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra during the General House meeting held on Tuesday for raising the issue of corruption in the civic body.

He said Dhingra had raised the issue of corruption in the passing of agendas in the House, but the Mayor, instead of taking action on the complaint, suspended him.

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AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra said he was suspended only for raising the issue of corruption in the passing of agendas in the House.

Dhingra said that had the Mayor been serious about the complaint, he would have taken up the issue with the Chandigarh DGP.

Jarnail Singh said that if Masih was not suspended forthwith, the AAP would start an agitation on the issue.

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