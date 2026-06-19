Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chandigarh, today held a protest against the alleged statement of Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra made during a sports function allegedly regarding the Punjabi community. A large number of party workers, led by Chandigarh AAP president Vijay Pal Singh and councillors, held a protest at Sector 34, Chandigarh.

Advertisement

However, the police stopped them from moving towards the BJP office by putting barricades.

Advertisement

Vijay Pal Singh said that the party condemned the “derogatory” remarks made by Malhotra against Punjabis.

Advertisement

He demanded that Malhotra should resign from the post. The people of Chandigarh and Punjab would not forgive such statements, he said.

Vijay Pal Singh said that the contribution of Punjabis to national security, agriculture, industry and nation-building could never be forgotten. “Insulting” such a proud and patriotic community is unacceptable under any circumstances, he said.

Advertisement

Councillors Hardeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Yogesh Dhingra and leaders Vikrant A Tanwar, Sunny Aulakh were also present on the occasion.

The workers raised slogans against Malhotra, demanding his resignation. They also burnt the effigy of Malhotra.

However, Malhotra yesterday denied making such a statement. He said that his statement was “twisted and misrepresented” in an attempt to mislead the public. Malhotra clarified that he himself belonged to Punjab and had immense respect for the state and its people. He stated that the video being circulated by opposition did not reflect the complete context of his statement.