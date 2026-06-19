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Home / Chandigarh / AAP workers protest Chandigarh BJP president's remarks on Punjabi community

AAP workers protest Chandigarh BJP president's remarks on Punjabi community

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra says that his statement was 'twisted and misrepresented' in an attempt to mislead the public

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra. Tribune file photo
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Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chandigarh, today held a protest against the alleged statement of Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra made during a sports function allegedly regarding the Punjabi community. A large number of party workers, led by Chandigarh AAP president Vijay Pal Singh and councillors, held a protest at Sector 34, Chandigarh.

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However, the police stopped them from moving towards the BJP office by putting barricades.

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Vijay Pal Singh said that the party condemned the “derogatory” remarks made by Malhotra against Punjabis.

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He demanded that Malhotra should resign from the post. The people of Chandigarh and Punjab would not forgive such statements, he said.

Vijay Pal Singh said that the contribution of Punjabis to national security, agriculture, industry and nation-building could never be forgotten. “Insulting” such a proud and patriotic community is unacceptable under any circumstances, he said.

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Councillors Hardeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Yogesh Dhingra and leaders Vikrant A Tanwar, Sunny   Aulakh were also present on the occasion.

The workers raised slogans against Malhotra, demanding his resignation. They also burnt the effigy of Malhotra.

However, Malhotra yesterday denied making such a statement. He said that his statement was “twisted and misrepresented” in an attempt to mislead the public. Malhotra clarified that he himself belonged to Punjab and had immense respect for the state and its people. He stated that the video being circulated by opposition did not reflect the complete context of his statement.

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