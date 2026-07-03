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Home / Chandigarh / AAP’s Bahadur Singh elected Kurali Municipal Council president

AAP’s Bahadur Singh elected Kurali Municipal Council president

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:09 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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AAP councillor Bahadur Singh was elected as the President of the Kurali Municipal Council, while Shamma Kalia was elected as the Vice President of the council. Tribune Photo
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AAP councillor Bahadur Singh was elected as the President of the Kurali Municipal Council, while Shamma Kalia was elected as the Vice President of the council in elections on Friday.

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A meeting regarding the election was held at the local municipal council office, which was attended by Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann.

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At least 17 newly elected councillors participated in the election held under the supervision of the SDM Kharar. Earlier, the newly elected councillors were administered the oath of office, after which the process of electing the President and Vice President was conducted.

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The AAP secured six seats, Congress won five, SAD and BJP won one seat each and Independents won four seats in the May 26 elections.

AAP councillor Dr. Ashwani Sharma proposed the name of Bahadur Singh, and 11 councillors, including Bahadur Singh and MLA Anmol Gagan Mann, raised their hands in support.

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Meanwhile, Pardeep Rura proposed the name of independent councillor Shamma Kalia for the post of Vice President, which was seconded by Dr. Ashwani Sharma. Ten councillors and MLA Anmol Gagan Mann also raised their hands in support of Kalia.

Thanking everyone after the election, President Bahadur Singh said, “The development of the city without discrimination will be his priority. I will try to live up to the expectations of the citizens.”

Congress councillor Bharat Bhushan did not propose his name after seeing Bahadur Singh secure a clear majority.

While the ruling party AAP’s Bahadur Singh won today’s elections, a rift in the Congress camp came to the fore. Three out of the five Congress councillors voted in favor of Bahadur Singh during today’s elections, while one independent councillor also supported him.

Apart from this, two Congress councillors, the only BJP councillor, and three other independent councillors abstained from voting in favor of Bahadur Singh.

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