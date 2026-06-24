AAP’s Gurpreet Singh Virk elected Zirakpur Municipal Council president

Ward No. 31 councillor Gurpreet Singh Virk of AAP has been elected as the president of Zirakpur Municipal Council on Wednesday.

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Gurvinder Singh Rangi and Jashanpreet Kaur have been elected senior vice president and vice president, respectively.

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It is for the first time AAP has bagged the top three posts in the 31-member house, with 16 members emerging victorious in the May 26 elections.

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Shiromani Akali Dal got 6 seats, the Congress and the BJP 4 seats each, while an independent candidate won one seat.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa said that the team will be entrusted with various responsibilities for the development of the city and immediate solutions to the problems of the people. He said that the development of Zirakpur will be accelerated by taking all 31 councillors along.

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Virk said, “Cleanliness, traffic management, water drainage, and strengthening infrastructure in the city are our priorities.”

Meanwhile, the election for the post of president of Lalru Nagar Council will be held on June 26. Zoravar Singh and Jarnail Kaur are two strong contenders for the post.