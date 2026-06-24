DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / AAP’s Gurpreet Singh Virk elected Zirakpur Municipal Council president

AAP’s Gurpreet Singh Virk elected Zirakpur Municipal Council president

Gurvinder Singh Rangi and Jashanpreet Kaur elected senior vice-president and vice-president respectively

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 07:16 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Zirakpur MC President Gurpreet Singh Virk, Senior Vice-President Gurvinder Singh Rangi, and Vice-President Jashanpreet Kaur with MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Advertisement

Ward No. 31 councillor Gurpreet Singh Virk of AAP has been elected as the president of Zirakpur Municipal Council on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Gurvinder Singh Rangi and Jashanpreet Kaur have been elected senior vice president and vice president, respectively.

Advertisement

It is for the first time AAP has bagged the top three posts in the 31-member house, with 16 members emerging victorious in the May 26 elections.

Advertisement

Shiromani Akali Dal got 6 seats, the Congress and the BJP 4 seats each, while an independent candidate won one seat.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa said that the team will be entrusted with various responsibilities for the development of the city and immediate solutions to the problems of the people. He said that the development of Zirakpur will be accelerated by taking all 31 councillors along.

Advertisement

Virk said, “Cleanliness, traffic management, water drainage, and strengthening infrastructure in the city are our priorities.”

Meanwhile, the election for the post of president of Lalru Nagar Council will be held on June 26. Zoravar Singh and Jarnail Kaur are two strong contenders for the post.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts