AAP's local unit dissolved

Chandigarh, January 28

In view of 2024 general elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today dissolved its Chandigarh unit with immediate effect. All party posts, including the president and others, have been dissolved with immediate effect.

“The organisational structure will be announced soon,” said AAP Chandigarh affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh. A few days ago, several AAP councillors had raised objection after councillor Damanpreet Singh was declared Leader of Opposition.