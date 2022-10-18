AAP’s Upneja to head Dera Bassi civic body

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, October 17

The Aam Aadmi Party today wrested control of the Municipal Council from the Congress by electing ward number 13 councillor Ashu Upneja as its president.

SDM Himanshu Gupta oversaw the election process. MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa also cast his vote in the 19-member House. Councillor Amit Verma presented Upneja’s name while councillor Vipindeep Kaur supported it.

