Aaradhana Bisht to lead Chandigarh in cricket meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The UTCA has announced the Chandigarh team for the Senior Women's One Day Tournament, starting at Puducherry from January 4. The team will be led by Aaradhana Bisht.

The UT team will start its campaign against Saurashtra on January 4. Other teams in the pool are Railways, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

On the squad are Aaradhana Bisht (captain), Parushi Prabhakar, Monika Pandey, Shivi Pandey, Twinkle Pathak, Sarah, Eknoor Multani, Kumari Shibi, Jyoti Kumari, Rajni Devi, Nandini Sharma, Priyanka Guleria, Shivangi Yadav, Parul Saini and Suman. Coach Pushpanjali Banerjee, manager Indu Gupta, trainer Suchi Kaushik and physiotherapist Omi Yadav are part of the contingent.

#Cricket