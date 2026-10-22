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Home / Chandigarh / Aarush, Raghav of Chandigarh slam tons against MP in cricket

Aarush, Raghav of Chandigarh slam tons against MP in cricket

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Punjab players make an LBW appeal against a Chhattisgarh team player at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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A 169-run stand for the sixth wicket, featuring centuries by Aarush Bhandari (135) and Raghav Verma (132), helped Chandigarh to reply to Madhya Pradesh in a strong manner on the Day 3 of their Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

In reply to MP’s 459, the Chandigarh duo helped their side post 441 in the first innings before getting all out in 131.2 overs. In their second innings, Madhya Pradesh openers had posted 56 runs on the board at the stumps to extend their lead by 74 runs.

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Resuming from their overnight total of 170/4, the city started with Verma and Nikhil Kumar. The duo added 24 runs before Kumar (54) was accounted for by Anvesh Chawla. Thereafter, Bhandari joined Verma. The duo faced 244 balls to raise a 169-run stand. Verma posted 132, studded with 16 boundaries, and Bhandari contributed 135, with 15 boundaries and two sixes, before falling prey to Saumy Pandey. Chetan Rehdu (16), Aryan Duggal (15), Sahil Kumar (3) and Jayant Vashisht (2) also contributed towards the end.

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Pandey returned with 3/106, while Vishnu Bhardwaj picked 3/102 for the bowling side. Pushkar Vishwakarma, Anvesh Chawla and Yashbardhan Chauhan claimed a wicket each. In their second innings, MP openers Saksham Purohit (36) and Aayaam Verma (19) closed the day unbeaten.

Ranji: Punjab beat Chhattisgarh

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Punjab lads posted a seven-wicket win over Chhattisgarh to grab the second spot in the Group B table of the Ranji Trophy. Resuming their innings at 123/3 at the Mullanpur stadium, after being put to follow-on, the visitors scored 335 runs to set an 85-run target for the host team. In reply, Punjab posted 86/3 in 16.5 overs to ensure full points from the win.

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