Aashika Jain new Mohali DC

Mohali, January 14
Aashika Jain, a 2015 batch IAS officer, has been posted as Mohali Deputy Commissioner. She replaces Amit Talwar, who has been transferred as Director, Sports and Youth Services, in addition to Special Secretary, Planning.
Aashika was earlier Additional Deputy Commissioner, Urban Development, Jalandhar. She has done BA, LLB (Hons) from National Law University (2014) and Masters in Public Management from the JNU. The 23-year-old officer from Ambala Cantonment.
