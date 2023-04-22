Aashrawya, Gurbaaz win tennis championship

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 21

Gurbaaz Singh Narang (PB) beat Viraaj Singh Narang (PB) 7-6(2),6-3 in the boys’ U-14 category while Aashrawya Mehra (DL) beat Aarav Chawla (HR) 6-2,6-3 in the boys’ U-16 category final of the Roots Aita CS (7) U-14 & U-16 National Rankings Championship.

In the girls’ U-14 finals, Jasmine Kaur (HR) beat Vanshika Yadav (CH) 6-3,7-6(4) and Jasmine Kaur (PB) beat Snigdha Ruhil (HR) 6-3,6-4 in the girls’ U-16 final.

Ojas Mehlawat (HR) and Aarav Chawla (HR) beat Aditya Mor (HR) and Gurbaaz Singh Narang (PB) 6-4,4-6,13-11 in the boys’ U-16 doubles semifinals.

Himanish Brinda (PB) and Ribhav Saroha (PB) beat Trishubh Kumar (HR) and Yash Rana (DL) 6-2,6-0. Ojas Mehlawat (HR) and Aarav Chawla (HR) beat HImanish Brinda (PB) and Ribhav Saroha (PB) 6-2,6-1 in the boys’ doubles final.