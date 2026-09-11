Abandon drug trade or face action, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria warns peddlers

The Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, today called for a sustained movement to make Chandigarh a healthy, safe and drug-free city, while issuing a stern warning to drug peddlers to abandon the illegal trade or face intensified action.

He was addressing a Drug-Free Awareness Programme organised by the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, during which he launched the community-driven drug awareness campaign by self-help groups (SHGs) and the three-month Drug-Free Awareness Campaign of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal across city markets. The programme also marked the launch of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah-2026 in the presence of Mayor Saurabh Joshi and Home Secretary-cum-Secretary, Local Government, Chandigarh, Mandip Singh Brar.

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The Administrator called upon the Chandigarh Administration, MC, RWAs, market associations, SHGs, educational institutions, civil society, business organisations and citizens to work together on prevention, awareness, early intervention, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation.

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Addressing the gathering, Mayor Saurabh Joshi in a strong stance against drug peddlers said, “Nashe ke saudagaron ke gharon par bulldozer chalwana chahiye (houses of drug peddlers should be bull-dozed).” He requested the Administrator to grant permission for such action and directed the officers of the Administration to take necessary steps.

Meanwhile, Kataria distributed sports kit at the Lok Bhavan, Punjab. The function was organised by Competent Foundation under the theme ‘Haste Khelte’ initiative. A total of 32 children with their disabilities were given sports kits.